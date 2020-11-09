Fall Warmth & Unsettled Conditions Headline Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the rest of this week with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s. With Tropical Storm Eta lingering in the Gulf, plenty of moisture will be funneled in our direction in the coming days with the rain coverage in the 40-60% range through Friday. Wednesday looks like it could be the wettest day, and at this point, we don’t anticipate any issues with severe weather or much in the way of thunder for that matter. For the weekend, there are still some big questions on the ultimate path Eta will take, but rain chances are still possible on Saturday and Sunday with the wettest day likely on Sunday. There are some indications that a cold front will make its way into our area by early next week, dropping our temperatures to more seasonable levels - however, at this point in the long range forecast, we will take that with a grain of salt!