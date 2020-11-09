GBI, Lumpkin PD search for murder suspect

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for murder.
Charles Deandrea Jenkins, 32, is wanted for murder in connection to a Saturday incident in Lumpkin, according to the GBI.
Jenkins is described as 5′11, 155 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
The GBI said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Jenkins' whereabouts is asked to call the GBI Americus Office at (229) 931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or be submitted online by clicking here.
