How to request an absentee ballot for Georgia’s senatorial runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Senate races in the state of Georgia are heading to runoffs in an election that could determine which party holds majority power in the U.S. Senate.
Incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both failed to receive 50% plus one of the votes in last week’s general election, meaning they will square off once again with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, respectively.
While Sen. Perdue received more votes than Ossoff, it was not quite enough to clinch the victory. Sen. Loeffler, on the other hand, received fewer votes than Warnock overall, likely due in part to the presence of another popular Republican challenger, U.S. Representative Doug Collins. Rep. Collins received the third highest amount of votes and will not participate in the runoff election.
With the party affiliation of Senators currently in or making their way to Congress, Georgia’s two seats could push the balance of power within the Senate in favor of one party or the other.
If you chose not to vote in the November general election, you can still vote in runoffs, currently scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.
In order to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff, you must be registered to vote by Dec. 7, 2020.
Absentee ballots can be submitted to local elections offices by mail beginning on Nov. 18, 2020. Early, in-person voting will begin on Dec, 14, 2020.
Click here to request your absentee ballot. To check your voting status, click here.
