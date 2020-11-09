Key dates for Senate Runoff in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were not registered to vote in the 2020 Election, you can still register and vote in the Runoff Election on Jan. 5.
The two Senate races headed to a runoff on Jan. 5 are between David Perdue and Jon Ossoff, and Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock.
The following are key dates for the Senate Runoff in Georgia:
- Nov. 18: Absentee ballots begin going out
- Dec. 7: Deadline to register
- Dec. 14: Early In-Person voting begins
- Jan. 5: Election Runoff
Georgia law says if you will be 18 years old by Election Day, you will be able to register now and vote on Jan. 5.
To register to vote or check your voter registration status, click here.
