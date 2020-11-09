Local nurse and firefighter to make second appearance on the Ellen show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On an all new episode, Ellen welcomes the Terry family from Smiths Station, AL to the studio after meeting them via Zoom earlier this month.
Shawanda, a registered nurse, and her husband, Jerwayne, a firefighter/paramedic, took in their nieces and nephews and have been raising seven kids since 2014. The couple is expecting another baby in March and Jerwayne works three jobs to provide for his big family.
On a their first appearance, host Ellen DeGeneres surprised the Terry family with their first vacation, a trip to attend “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Los Angeles to open an even bigger gift.
The Ellen Show is giving back to first responders and frontline workers throughout November with a Month of Giving Thanks".
