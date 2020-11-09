MCSD meets for update on COVID-19 cases and student learning options

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District met Monday night as the end of the first semester is approaching.
Board members discussed options for the type of learning they will offer in the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis pointed out that 409 students learning in person are in self-quarantine or isolating after possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the district’s latest report. The district is also preparing for Thanksgiving break.
“We’re always concerned when our students are out in the community and of course, we come back," sad Lewis. "So, depending on the exposures they’ve had, we just continue to ask everyone to be very mindful of the CDC guidelines and try to limit your exposure to people other than those you really know. Keep their gatherings small.”
Lewis said they’re keeping these reminders in mind so that when students return to school, they can minimize the number of exposures and COVID-19 cases. The board will continue its discussion on learning options for the spring as they continue to monitor the pandemic.
