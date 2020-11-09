President-Elect Joe Biden moving forward with transition into the White House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President-Elect Joe Biden is moving forward with the transition into the White House after his projected victory this weekend.
According to the Presidential Transition Act, the General Services Administration (GSA) is required to provide office space and other resources for the president and vice-president elects. The GSA also releases the nearly $10 million in funds for the president-elect to use to build a new administration.
The GSA has not moved forward with the transition yet as President Trump’s team has filed several lawsuits. Mitchell Brown, a political science professor at Auburn University, said this was done in the 2000 election as George Bush and Al Gore waited for the results from court challenges in Florida.
“It makes sense to wait if it is unclear whether a court decision will change the results. All of the indications to date suggest that none of the president’s current court challenges will have that result of changing the results overall. So, in that way, it would make sense that the transition team for Biden would be frustrated by the fact that this isn’t happening," Brown explained.
While Trump continues to challenge the election results, he fired defense secretary Mark Esper Monday, replacing him with Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Brown said there has been speculation that Esper would be removed from the role.
She said that speculation has extended to the head’s of the FBI and CIA.
“If the positions aren’t replaced by President Trump and before inauguration and Biden becomes the president, then there’s speculation about whether the Biden White House will be able to fill the positions if there’s a Republican controlled senate," Brown said.
Brown said this leads to the question of whether Americans should be concerned about the stability of our country.
“My answer is that they shouldn’t be concerned about this. The Federal Bureaucracy has many capable individuals in leadership positions throughout the Department of Defense, throughout the FBI, throughout the CIA. Each of these people will continue to serve and continue to lead in their particular functions even without a confirmed leader or head of the agency or department,” said Brown.
Brown also said there shouldn’t be any loss in trust in the quality of our democracy because of elections. She said she thinks they’re very strong and that she saw a really smooth election process despite the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.