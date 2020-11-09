Share Your Thanks By Giving food drive begins amidst pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Thanksgiving holiday is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with Rivertown Buick GMC to restock the shelves of our local food banks. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need of food assistance and donations are needed more than ever.
Beginning November 10th you can Share Your Thanks By Giving by donating to Feeding the Valley food bank online with a monetary donation, or by bringing non-perishable food items to Rivertown Buick GMC, located at 1661-B, Whittlesey Rd, Columbus, GA 31904.
Every $1.00 donated will provide the equivalent of 6 meals for families in need. Feeding the Valley Food Bank is a 501(c) 3 organization and your gifts are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law.
Find more information HERE.
All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
