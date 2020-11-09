“This isn’t hard:” Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call for Ga. Sec. of State Raffensperger’s resignation

(L-R): Sen. David Perdue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (Source: WTVM, Senator's Websites)
By Alex Jones | November 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 5:13 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost a week has passed since the Nov. 3 general election and results from Georgia have not yet been called. Now, Georgia’s two senators are calling for the Secretary of State to resign.

Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are heading to Jan. runoffs, are issuing a joint statement to call for the resignation of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office oversees the election in the state.

Neither Sen. Perdue nor Sen. Loeffler, both of whom are Republican, reached the required 50% plus one vote required to win their elections. They will now square off once again with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

They maintain that their messaging has remained clear: “Every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not.”

The senators say that Georgia elections have become “an embarrassment” and they must call out failures even when within their own party.

According to the senators, Sec. of State Raffensperger has “failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Click here to read Secretary of State Raffensperger’s response.

Read the full joint statement from the senators below.

The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn’t hard. This isn’t partisan. This is American. We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out -- even when it’s in your own party. There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

