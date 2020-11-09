Three Ft. Benning soldiers recovering from injuries following Halloween training exercise

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Fort Benning soldiers are currently recovering from injuries sustained during a training exercise.
A live-fire training exercise on Oct. 31, left three soldiers suffering non-life threatening injuries.
All three soldiers were initially given medical treatment at the range before being taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment.
Two of the soldiers were treated and returned to duty. The third was admitted to the hospital and listed in stable condition before being released late last week. That soldier is continuing the recovery process.
Fort Benning officials say the incident is currently under investigation.
