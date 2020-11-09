Veterans walking to raise awareness of veteran suicide and military issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans are walking hundreds of miles across the southeastern United States to raise awareness about veterans committing suicide and other military issues.
The initiative is called Buddy Watch Walk. The small crew of veterans left Columbus Monday morning, heading east toward Geneva and eventually Savannah.
Last year, founder John Ring walked 2,500 miles from Georgia to California for the cause. This time, the walk is 601 miles from Jackson, Mississippi, to Tybee Island, including a stop in Columbus.
“I’m thankful for the support from Mayor Henderson, Columbus Fire Department, police department, thank you for rolling out the red carpet to us,” said Ring. “It really meant a lot. I’m thankful for everybody that serves.”
He said during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of veterans taking their own lives has risen to 26 per day, which is the reason Buddy Watch Walk is raising awareness and money.
