WATCH LIVE: Ga. Secretary of State’s Office provides update on state election results

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is scheduled to have a Monday afternoon press conference updating Georgians on state results in a presidential election that has already been called.
The presidential race was called in the favor of former Vice President Joe Biden over the weekend after he surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes, without either candidate receiving Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.
As of Monday morning, the latest projections showed the Peach State favoring the Democratic Biden. If the state’s electoral votes go to Biden, it will be the first presidential election in which Georgia went blue since the 1992 election of Bill Clinton.
Watch the full press conference in the video below.
