Auburn mayor gives State of the City address virtually

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Auburn discussed the ups and downs the city has faced this year in his State of the City address.
This year’s address was streamed virtually.
Mayor Ron Anders acknowledged the economic hit the city has taken due to COVID-19 as well as the personal loss many families have felt. Anders praised the work of the city government to keep businesses afloat as well as bring new industry to town.
He also emphasized the need for unity and inclusion going forward.
Anders highlighted the upcoming projects in the city. Major renovations include the Boykin Community Center and a new branch library, among others.
