Auburn organizations sending 40K meals to Haiti

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two organizations in Auburn are partnering to pack and send 40,000 meals to families in Haiti.
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish and Cross Catholic Church along with volunteers started packing the meals Tuesday afternoon. Once complete, meals will be sent to their partners in Haiti to be given out.
“We are thankful,” said food packing coordinator Gus Cruz. “We are thankful for all the volunteers that are here. It’s so exciting to see all different types of people, black, whites Hispanic, young, old, different types of generations just becoming one. They are thinking about the children and the families more than they are thinking about themselves. So. they are sacrificing their time to come help. So, we are so thankful for them.”
Organizers said during the packing event, COVID-19 safety guidelines were followed.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.