Columbus man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man on multiple child sex crime charges.
Mark Conley, 64, was arrested Monday, Nov. 9.
He was arrested for the following charges:
- Incest
- Aggravated child molestation
- Child molestation
- Aggravated sexual battery
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Aggravated sodomy
- Sodomy
Conley appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday, November 10.
The incest charges were dismissed because of the step-family relationship.
The alleged victim was interviewed by investigators at Children’s Tree House. The victim stated she was assaulted for eight years by her step-grandfather, recounting several occasions beginning at 5 years old and continuing through late adolescence. The victim says the alleged assaults happened at the home the accused suspect shares with the victim’s grandmother.
The victim shared with her mother and sister the incidents that happened between her and her step-grandfather. The victim’s mother called the police on October 15. The accused was then interviewed by investigators October 21 and denied all accusations.
Conley plead not guilty. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.