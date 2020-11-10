Columbus police searching for missing man last seen driving on Orange. Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
James Rash, 77, was last seen Nov. 10 at around 5 p.m. driving on Orange Drive. Rash was driving a silver 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with Georgia disabled veterans tag XMQ849.
His family says he has medical issues.
Rash is 5′11 and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Rash was last seen wearing an orange sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Rash’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
