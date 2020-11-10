Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Gettysburg Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
14-year-old Jye Grimes was last seen in the area of Gettysburg Way on Nov. 6.
He has black hair that is styled in a box fade. He weighs 110 pounds and is around five feet tall.
Jye was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, white and blue Jordan’s shoes, and a red, white and blue headband.
Anyone with information on Jye’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
