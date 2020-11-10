Columbus Riverwalk wins National People’s Choice Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Riverwalk won a national award.
The Riverwalk is the winner of the 2020 National People’s Choice Award in the America’s Transportation Awards (ATA) Competition.
The award was granted based on the number of online votes from the public.
“Winning the People’s Choice Awards is a proud moment for Georgia. It is especially gratifying that this is the third straight year that a Georgia project has won this national honor,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “The Columbus Riverwalk demonstrates the value of the Transportation Investment Act program in that its funding makes many regional projects, like this one, possible.”
As the award recipient, the Georgia Department of Transportation is donating a $10,000 cash prize to the city of Columbus for maintenance and upkeep of the Riverwalk.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.