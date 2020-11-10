COVID-19 vaccine could come to Alabama soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - America is facing another wave of COVID-19.
As the nation passes the 10 million case mark, which is the highest total in the world, coronavirus rates are rising in 43 states.
Right now, Alabama has 204,857 cases. That’s up more than 1,100 in a day.
The state’s daily cases have been in the four-digit range in 13 of the last 14 days.
Cases are up nearly 10 percent in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have spiked nearly 200 in two days.
“In the past two weeks we have had about 20,000 cases reported, which is definitely higher than what we’re seeing a month or two ago,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris.
Harris says hospitalizations are at more than 1,000 people on any day.
He says it’s not clear where the increase in cases is coming from but a COVID-19 vaccine could help flatten the curve.
“It is an extraordinary but it’s coming at the time when the world needs it the most,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.
The Pfizer vaccine is said to be more than 90 percent effective and is on track to produce up to 50 million doses this year and more than a billion next year.
Harris says this vaccine will take about three weeks to be authorize from the FDA but will be shipped and in waiting in the state.
“As soon as the FDA approves and as soon as the medical reviewers look at it and certify it, then we can look at it and release it on the same day,” Harris said.
The vaccine could be in Alabama around mid-December, first going to health care workers at the highest risk and to patients who are most at risk.
In phase two, more doses of vaccines become more available to essential workers and others.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.