CSU Art Program to paint city mural

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local college students will be putting their views about the triumph and struggles of racial injustice in the community on full display.
The Columbus State University Art Program will be painting a mural located at 18th Street and 5th Avenue near the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus.
The motion was approved by Columbus City Council members Tuesday after being postponed for weeks after councilors wanted more clarification on exactly what the mural would look like.
Councilor Bruce Huff reminded his colleagues that they will have the final say before the mural is installed.
“It is a no fail situation,” said Huff. “By the time that you finish doing all of your work and getting it ready for us, it still comes back to this council. We can’t lose. It is impossible for us to get a bad piece of artwork because if we don’t like it, we can send it back. So I think we need to allow them to be creative as they always have been. And by the time it gets to us, we can decide whether or not to move forward.”
Council members approved Columbus State to move forward with the planning stages, but amended the original mural size from 4,500 feet to 2,000 feet.
Another public art project was also approved. The W.C. Bradley Hospitality group plans to put up an art installation at the 24th Street roundabout near the pedestrian bridge.
