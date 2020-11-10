East Alabama doctors prep for COVID-19 vaccine

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The news of a possible COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months is bringing some optimism to the community.
Pfizer announced Monday it has a vaccine that appears to be 90 percent effective against the virus.
East Alabama doctors weighed in on the announcement.
“[It’s] very exciting,” said Dr. Ritu Chandra, the founder of Preferred Medical Group. “We’ve been waiting for this a long, long time.”
Pfizer’s announcement provided the medical community a glimpse of optimism.
“It came as a little bit of a surprise,” said Dr. Kevin Astle, an assistant clinical professor at Auburn University. “It was a little bit quicker than we were expecting. But we’re very optimistic we could have a vaccine sometime next year.”
When that vaccine is available, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has a three-phase plan to distribute it. The first to get the vaccine would likely be healthcare workers, first responders, and people living in and working in nursing homes. Then, the rest of the population could get the vaccine.
“An ideal situation would be to have universal vaccinations so we can just wipe out COVID,” Chandra said.
The challenge of Pfizer’s vaccine is it has to be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
“That will be a challenge for pharmacies and clinics to have the proper storage for the vaccine,” Astle said.
Chandra said she and other doctors are waiting for guidance.
“I’m expecting they’re going to come out and discuss with us what kind of freezers they’re going to give us," she said. “It’s going to be important in how we store it and correctly administer it.”
Still, Chandra is excited about the vaccine and said she will be ready to distribute it.
“I’m waiting for ADPH to call me and say, ‘Dr. Chandra, we have 10,000 doses available. It’s coming.’ Then we’re going to have everybody in Phenix City line up and give it out. If I have to line up tents in the parking lot, then that’s what we’re going to do,” she said.
According to Astle, it’s probably not feasible to have the vaccine for at least a few months. He said people should have optimism, but also patience because there will some hiccups with the manufacturing process and supply chain.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.