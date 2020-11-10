Elderly Troup Co. woman still missing three years later

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday marked three years since an elderly Troup County woman went missing.
Family and police continue to search for answers in the disappearance of Carol Evans.
Evans was last seen in 2017. Authorities say she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to have wandered away from her West Point home near Lovelace Road.
Police also say there’s a possibility that someone may Have picked her up and given her a ride somewhere. Even though its Been three years, police are still looking for answers.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
