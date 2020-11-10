Golden Corral Buffet in Columbus closes doors after struggling in COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Golden Corral Buffet in Columbus closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A note posted on the front doors of the building reads:
“Dear Columbus, Georgia, Due to unforseen extenuating circumstances from the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Corral in Columbus, Georgia, is forced to close the doors. We do not foresee a reopening date, so if Golden Corral is done in Columbus, we would like to thank you for your patronage over the many years.”
Golden Corral, located at 1505 Manchester Expressway, closed its doors Monday, Nov. 9.
