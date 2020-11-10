Goodwill to host job fair for Hotel Indigo in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting a two-day job fair and hiring event for the new Hotel Indigo that is opening in Columbus.
The event is November 17 and 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Midtown Career Center located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B.
The hotel is hiring for up to 75 positions with full-time and part-time opportunities. The open positions include:
- Frontline and supervisor positions
- Guest service
- Valet and front desk
- Food service
- Cooks, table service, and bartenders
- Overnight security
- Maintenance technician
- Housekeeping
- Room, laundry, and lobby attendants
Individuals planning to attend the job fair should come dressed and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resume. Individuals should also be prepared for onsite interviews and job offers may be extended on the spot.
Safety guidelines are also still in place with increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing and encouraged wearing of masks.
Hotel Indigo will feature 107 guest rooms and a rooftop bar, overlooking the Chattahoochee River.
For more information about the job fair or free career services please contact the Midtown Career Center at 706-256-1837.
