Lee Co. grocery store owner charged with selling alcohol, tobacco to minors

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged a Lee County grocery store owner for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors.
49-year-old Chetankumar “Chuck” Patel, owner of Springvilla Grocery, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with selling cigarettes to a minor and selling alcohol to an underage person.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA have received several complaints from citizens regarding the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors at Springvilla Grocery, located in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 166 in Beauregard.
Lee Co. Investigators bought alcohol and tobacco on two different occasions using minors to make the purchases.
Patel was booked into the Lee County Jail and has since bonded out on the charges.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call The Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
