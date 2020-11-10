Local musician nominated for CMA Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local musician could take home a prestigious Country Music Award this week.
Ellaville, GA native Caylee Hammack is nominated for ‘Musical Event of the Year’ in the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards.
She shares the nomination with fellow female country musicians Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, and Tenille Townes for their collaborative performance of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”.
The 54th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, will air Wednesday, November 11th at 8p/7c on WTVM News Leader 9.
