Man convicted in beating, robbery of Smiths Station business owner denied parole

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man accused of brutally beating a Smiths Station business owner more than a decade ago was denied parole.
A hearing was held for Michael Whitehead Tuesday.
He is serving a 25-year prison sentence for a 2005 conviction is Lee County for first-degree robbery. Whitehead, along with two other suspects, were charged with beating and robbing Michael Bratton inside his home. They also stole vehicles from his automotive business.
Whitehead has served 15 years of the sentence. His next parole consideration is set for Nov. 2025.
