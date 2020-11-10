Muscogee Co. School District surpasses state graduation rate for 8th consecutive year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has surpassed the state graduation rate for the eighth consecutive year, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
MCSD’s graduation rate has increased to 89.4 percent from last year’s 86.1 percent. This marks the highest graduation rate for the District since the four-year cohort rate has been calculated.
“This improvement is attributed to more intentional identification of students as early as middle school who are not on track to graduate on time," said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee Co. School District. “We then provide them with additional support, resources, and encouragement toward attaining this important educational milestone.”
Several schools also continue to see improvements in their cohort rates.
· Three earned their highest cohort graduation rate to date: Carver, Jordan and Shaw.
· Five achieved graduation rates above 90 percent: Carver, Columbus, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, and Shaw.
· Seven were above the State average: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers and Shaw.
· Seven maintained or saw an increase in their cohort graduation rate: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Shaw, and Spencer.
· One school achieved a 100 percent graduation rate with its first graduating class: Rainey-McCullers.
