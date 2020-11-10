National Infantry Museum in Columbus temporarily reopening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum (NIM) in Columbus is reopening to the public for three weeks after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will open Dec. 19 through Jan. 10. NIM has been closed to the public since mid-March in an effort to protect visiting soldiers from the spread of COVID-19.
While open, the museum will continue to follow safety protocols. Masks will be required for all guests and social distancing will be monitored.
Housekeeping teams will regularly sanitize throughout the building.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.