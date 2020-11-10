National Infantry Museum to reopen to the public for three weeks

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum is reopening to the public for three weeks.
The museum will open December 19 through January 10.
The NIM has been closed to the public since mid-March to protect visiting soldiers from the potential threat of exposure to COVID-19. While units of soldiers have been using the museum for part of their training through the pandemic, the Maneuver Center of Excellence has thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the building.
Since soldiers are away during the holidays, the museum is open to the public.
The museum will continue to practice safety protocols. Masks will be required to all guests and social distancing will be monitored.
Housekeeping teams will regularly sanitize high-touch areas such as doors, handrails and countertops.
The Giant Screen Theater will be screening The Polar Express 3D on limited dates December 18-27.
Admission to the NIM is free. For more details, click here.
