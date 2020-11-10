Phenix City police assist in arresting escaped prisoner

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department assisted in the arrest of an escaped poisoner from the Crenshaw County Correctional Facility Tuesday.
Brandon Richards, 28, escaped custody Wednesday, Nov. 4 and was seen in the Columbus and Phenix City area . He was assisted in escaping by his girlfriend, 21-year-old Haley Petty.
The vehicle the suspects were traveling in pulled up to gas pumps at the Walmart Neighborhood store in the 3800 block of Highway 80 West. When agents pulled up to the vehicle, Petty rammed the agents' vehicle in an attempt to assault them. She attempted to escape by driving recklessly through the parking lot of the store at high speeds.
Agents maneuvered their vehicles between the suspects' vehicle and the public and used it to direct the suspects' vehicle into a nearby field where Petty and Richards were taken into custody.
There were no reported injuries .
Richards was wanted for first-degree escape and interfering with child custody. He was currently in Crenshaw for robbery and kidnapping. Charges will be obtained for first-degree assault, felony attempting to elude, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.
Petty was wanted for aiding in escape, first-degree theft of property, and interfering with child custody. Charges will be obtained for first-degree assault, attempting to elude, first-degree criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.