Phenix City Housing Authority welcomes new director

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Housing Authority welcomed a new director.
Dr. Jason Whitehead is taking over the role. He was greeted Tuesday by several members of the community and community leaders.
Whitehead commended the work that has been done in Phenix City with past leadership and from the stakeholders.
“I think that being an adjacent city with just a river dividing the two cities, we will be able to feed off of one another that the advancements of Phenix City that Columbus will be able to absolutely gleam from, especially economically,” Whitehead.
Whitehead said he is ready and willing to work with Phenix City to make sure the community is connected and to also partner with places like Troy University.
