Unseasonably Muggy Weather Persists

The forecast Friday and beyond hinges on Tropical Storm Eta’s track through the Gulf of Mexico, whereas right now it is sitting nearly stationary off the western tip of Cuba. The system should slowly drift northward through the Gulf by the end of the week, though if and where it could make landfall remains uncertain. For now, we keep the heaviest rain to our south, and put rain coverage around 20-30% Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still run above average through Sunday in the upper 70s and low 80s with mild mornings persisting, too; however, there may be some feeble hope of a stronger cold front headed our way next week that could bring a refreshing dose of cool fall air. No guarantees yet though! Stay tuned.