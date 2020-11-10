Unseasonably Muggy Weather Persists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday shaping up to be very similar to yesterday, living up to its nickname “Second Monday!” Cloudy, muggy, and mild conditions persist as easterly flow off of the Atlantic keeps us in an unsettled and rather un-fall-like weather pattern. Some patchy drizzle and light rain showers are possible at times today, but rain coverage looks better for Veterans as a front approaching our area helps to lift up all the tropical moisture at the surface and enhance shower and thunderstorm chances. Though no day will be a washout, keep the umbrella around through Thursday at least, as rain coverage should stay around 40-60% over the next few days.
The forecast Friday and beyond hinges on Tropical Storm Eta’s track through the Gulf of Mexico, whereas right now it is sitting nearly stationary off the western tip of Cuba. The system should slowly drift northward through the Gulf by the end of the week, though if and where it could make landfall remains uncertain. For now, we keep the heaviest rain to our south, and put rain coverage around 20-30% Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still run above average through Sunday in the upper 70s and low 80s with mild mornings persisting, too; however, there may be some feeble hope of a stronger cold front headed our way next week that could bring a refreshing dose of cool fall air. No guarantees yet though! Stay tuned.
