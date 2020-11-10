Warm Temperatures & Chances of Rain Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see highs hovering near the 80 degree mark for Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance of rain this week coming on Wednesday with a 50-70% coverage of those scattered showers through the day. The rain coverage will back off to 20-40% for Thursday through the weekend, and there is a very real chance we could drop those numbers even more in future forecasts. The thing that is giving us so much uncertainty is the path of Eta in the Gulf - as long as it remains on a northward track, we will have to keep at least some chance of rain in the forecast; however, there are some schools of thought that will get the storm out of our hair even earlier, which might mean a drier stretch. We’ll keep an eye on it! We’re also watching for the next cool-down, which should be in here by the first part of next week. Highs will drop back into the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Be sure to stick with us for any changes we may have to make to the forecast.