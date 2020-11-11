4 arrested after gunfire in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Americus police officers responded to the 200 block of Hosanna Circle to a report of shots fired.
The responding officers found that an occupied home had been hit by gunfire, and police said luckily, no one was injured.
Witnesses told police they saw several people running from the area.
Americus police and deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searched the area and found four suspects in a wooded area near the subdivision where the incident occurred.
The suspects — Patrick Landon Etheridge, Courtney Antoine Sheffield, Nashic Thamian Thomas, and Braylan Kejuan Wilkerson, all 18, — were arrested and charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Additional charges are pending and police are seeking additional suspects.
As of Wednesday morning, all four were still in jail, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
