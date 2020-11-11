Opelika police searching for felony theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for the identity of a female wanted for felony theft.
The Opelika Police Department responded to a theft of property third degree on October 25 at Kroger, located in the 2400 block of Enterprise Dr., at approximately 6:30 p.m.
A single suspect can be seen on camera loading food and a case of wine into a shopping cart before leaving the building and entering a black vehicle waiting in the parking lot, according to Opelika police.
The suspect was wearing a white hat with pink letters, black mask, white t-shirt and pink pants.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or her whereabouts, please immediately call the police at 334-705-5220.
