Rain Chances Falling; Staying Warm Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Eta now taking a more easterly track, rain chances will drop off dramatically as we head through the overnight hours. Temperatures will still climb in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday with clouds decreasing through the day. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be around for Friday and Saturday with mid to upper 70s and cooler morning temperatures in the forecast. On Sunday, a cold front will approach that will change our weather in a big way for early next week; we should see an increase in clouds on Sunday, but not much in the way of rain. Highs will drop back to the 60s for most of next week with sunny skies and much drier air building in. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s with Tuesday morning likely featuring the coolest weather and the potential for more frost in the normally colder spots. Look for a dry forecast all the way through next week.