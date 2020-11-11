Rain for Veterans Day, but a Better Forecast Ahead

Thanks to the cold front moving through over the next 24 hours though, the track of Eta finally looks more certain: the system—which strengthened into a hurricane again this morning—will stay to our south over central Florida. By Thursday, our rain chances will dwindle, and more sunshine will break through during the afternoon. This first cold front won’t make a huge difference in temperatures; afternoons will still run warmer than average in the mid to upper 70s, but at least the mornings will be cooler in the 50s through the weekend. And the humidity won’t be as bad! We should stay dry through Saturday with just a slight chance of showers and some more clouds around ahead of a stronger cold front in route early next week. That cold front will bring an even stronger shot of chilly fall with highs back into the 60s and lows down in the 40s again by Tuesday. So, finally a little hope in sight!