Veterans Day: Deals and discounts around the Chattahoochee Valley to honor all who served

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Veterans Day to all who served our country.
Several establishments in the local area are showing appreciation to military veterans with special menus, discounts, or free meal items.
Below is a list of discounts being offered to veterans.
Restaurants:
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.
- Bonefish Grill: Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members receive 10% off their check year-round.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries as a thanks. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in and carryout only. Valid on regular fries. One offer per person. Not valid with any other offers.
- Carrabba’s: All Veterans, active duty military and first responders to receive a Free Calamari and from now on, you will receive 10% off any future visits!
- Chicken Salad Chick: All Veterans and active military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink! Valid at all locations on November 11th, 2020 for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214.
- Chili’s Grill and Bar: All Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal from a special menu at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Available for in restaurant only.
- CiCi’s Pizza: Veterans, active-duty receive free Adult Buffet. The offer is valid for dine-in only and does not include a drink. A valid active-duty Military I.D. and the Cicis Veteran’s Day Deal coupon must be presented at the time of purchase.
- Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel will offer all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.
- Dunkin': Veterans and active duty military will receive a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary, at participating locations.
- Houlihan’s: Veterans, active duty military and military families get $10 off a $30 food purchase at participating locations. This offer is valid for in restaurant dining or for carryout.
- IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes. Veterans and Active/Reserve service members are invited with family and friends to make to-order breakfast at IHOP on Wednesday, November 11, which includes a free pancake offer till 7 p.m.
- Krispy Kreme: All Veterans receive a free doughnut of choice and free coffee.
- Little Caesar’s Pizza: All Veterans receive a free lunch combo, includes a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza with pepperoni and one 20 oz. soda. In-store only.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal Veterans Day between 3p-6pm from the American Roadhouse meals menu at participating locations.
- O’Charley’s: Free meal from the Veterans Thank You Menu, or $10 off any meal on the regular menu. Additionally, O’Charley’s provides a 10% military discount all year long.
- Old Country Buffet: Active duty, reserve, or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID receive 15% discount on Military Mondays (Every Monday including Memorial Day) with up to four members of the family at Old Country Buffett. Be sure to ask your server for more details.
- Outback: All servicemen and women receive 10% off their check all day, every day, with valid ID. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
- Red Lobster: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer will be available for dine-in only.
- Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 11-30 for dine-in or to-go.
- Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses receive a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating locations.
- Wild Wing Cafe: All Veterans receive a free chicken sandwich or one of our specialty burgers! Dine in only!
Retail stores offering discounts:
- Academy Sports: Military and first responders receive 10% off.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Active Duty U.S. military, Veterans and military spouses will receive 25% off your entire in-store shopping cart on November 11, 2020.
- David’s Bridal: Military and family members take an extra 10% off entire in-store purchase, with a valid ID.
- Dollar General: Veterans, active duty and their families receive 11% off total purchase in-store and online.
- Home Depot: All military personnel and Veterans are eligible for a 10% discount at all The Home Depot’s store locations.
- Lowe’s: Lowe’s is proud to offer 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and Veterans.
- O’Reilly Auto Parts: Active-duty service members, Veterans with an honorable, under honorable or general discharge and immediate family members get 10% off with a valid ID. Some restrictions may apply.
- Posh Peach: 20% off your entire purchase when you show a military ID at checkout.
- Publix: 10% discount for Veterans, military and their families.
- Rack Room Shoes: 20% off all purchases for Veterans and military on Veterans Day, 10% off purchases year round.
- Target: Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10 percent discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.
- Walgreens: 20% off in store purchases, offer valid for Veterans, military and their families from 11/11 thru 11/15/20, with Balance® Rewards card or myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores.
