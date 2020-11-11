VFW Post 665 observes Veterans Day with lunch for active duty personnel, first responders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - VFW Post 665 in Columbus honored veterans Wednesday by hosting active duty personnel, first responders, and their families for free lunch.
Post commander Froylan Rivas said Veterans Day for him means honoring those he’s severed with in the past.
“A lot of times, you don’t miss the army itself, you miss the people,” said Rivas. “You miss the guys to the left and to the right. I’ve always given back. I’ve always served active duty, reserve, and my community. So, bringing people together that share a common bond, whether it’s Iraq Afghanistan, Vietnam, or Korea, we all share that common bond of experience.”
This special event has taken place for the last several years.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.