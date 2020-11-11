Warehouse 9 restaurant in Columbus displays fallen soldier’s table for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant wants to make sure those who are gone are never forgotten on Veterans Day.
Warehouse 9 is doing its part by having a fallen soldier’s table in its dining room as of Wednesday.
Flickering candles and a table setting signify these service heroes are not forgotten. General Manager Gennifer Davis, a veteran herself, said she set up the memorial to start and annual remembrance.
“For Veterans Day, it’s not just a day off. It’s basically honoring those that came before us that aren’t with us currently,” said Davis.
Davis said the fallen soldier’s table is going to be displayed for the rest of the month and every November going forward. She said Warehouse 9 is planning a different idea for Memorial Day.
