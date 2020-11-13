Columbus police searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Bethany Dowdell, 20, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 10 near Woodruff Farm Road at around 1:45 p.m.
She was last wearing a white t-shirt, and unknown colored shorts. Bethany is 5′4″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and blond hair. She may possibly be wearing her hair in a black puffy bun.
Anyone with information on Bethany’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
