Community vigil planned to help stop gun violence in Columbus and honor victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Violence in Columbus is unfortunately not unusual.
There have been 38 murders so far this year alone. One Columbus couple is hoping to do their part to put a stop to it.
Dozens of murders each year in Columbus bring pain and grief to families all across the community.
“It’s not something we should be seeing all the time, nor getting comfortable with," said Columbus pastor Quenita Brown Mack.
She is a Columbus native, saying she grew up around the violence.
“It’s not only hurting the victim, but it’s hurting the community as well, as far as our safety, how we interact with each other. It’s messing with trust issues, peace," Mack said.
She and her fiancé are working together to spread a message that love heals and covers, and by coming together as a community we can stop the death toll from rising. Mack said it all starts at home.
“We’ve lost a lot of loved ones to gun violence. We’ve lost a lot of people to jealousy, which committed murder, drugs, help cause murders. So, we have to learn how to look at the innermost parts as parents. What did I do to contribute to this?" Mack said.
The pastor said we have to be careful of what we pour into our children because they are sponges, absorbing everything their friends and family members do.
“We can’t point the finger to the TV, or music, or the people I’m with in school," she said. “It starts at home. It’s a healing that needs to take place in all areas of our lives in order for these children to have a changed mindset and to change their hearts.”
She and fiancé, Charles Jackson, are hosting a vigil this Saturday with hopes of pouring into the community and those who have lost loved ones.
“We want them not to stop mourning, because we can’t control that, but we want action. Action. We can go out and bring these people back and if we can catch them now, maybe it will slow down the death toll," Mack said.
The couple is serving breakfast to anyone who wants to attend starting at 9 a.m. Saturday with a vigil scheduled for 1 p.m. to comfort those grieving their loved ones.
