Election audit begins in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An election audit began Friday in Muscogee County, but that is different from a recount, which Georgia is expecting.
An audit happens every year, whereas the recount is only for very close races.
An audit involves checking paper ballots against machine totals to ensure accuracy. The specific type of audit Georgia is doing is known as risk-limiting.
“What we’re doing today is an audit. We have a two-person team who is auditing every ballot that was cast for the presidential race that was cast in the general election," said Nancy Boren, the director of Muscogee County Elections and Registration.
Those teams are hand checking more than 81,000 ballots, 25 at a time.
“Every ballot is looked at individually, determined who it is for, then it’s also confirmed by a second person. Then, it’s recorded. So, this audit should be the most accurate totals in Muscogee County,” said Muscogee County GOP Chairman Alton Russell.
“Nancy and her staff and the elections board seem to have been very thoughtful and deliberate about making sure there’s representation from both major parties,” said Muscogee County Democrats Chairwoman Laura Walker.
Normally, the post-election audit only requires a sample of ballots, but this year. “Because of the closeness of the presidential election, the secretary of state ordered that a mandatory all ballots cast be reviewed by this vote panel," Boren said.
The team has until midnight Wednesday to complete the process, and if the margin between President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden is less than 0.5 percent, a recount could be ordered.
The audit may continue over the weekend. A recount is conducted using the same scanners that read and tallied the unofficial results that were already released.
