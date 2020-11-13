Mercer Medicine opens new campus in Clay County

FORT GAINES, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer Medicine, celebrated the recent opening of Mercer Medicine - Clay County at its Fort Gaines location.
This is one of many locations Mercer Medicine has opened since opening its first rural health clinic in Plains back in 2018.
The school says the goal is to bring healthcare to all Georgians.
“Our goal is to bring access to some of the most underserved areas in Georgia and to give the highest level of care possible. And also to stay engaged and so that the patients have advocates when they go to a city, somebody’s there to call and check on them and take care of them and make sure that they know that we’re here to take care of them when they come back home,” said Dr. Jean Sumner, Dean of School of Medicine.
Along with provisional care, the clinics offer an educational component for rural physicians and much more.
