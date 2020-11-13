MercyMed of Columbus awarded grant from New York Life Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MercyMed of Columbus was awarded a grant from the New York Life Foundation.
The primary care clinic received a Love Takes Action Grant for $50,000.
MercyMed was one of 35 organizations that received the grant. The medical clinic has provide thousands of COVID-19 tests during the pandemic. MercyMed CEO Dr. Grant Scarbourough said the grant was right on time and will help the clinic continue to serve the community during these unprecedented times.
“Unfortunately, medicine is not cheap and to have folks come along and support us, a lot of the folks that we’re testing don’t have insurance and we’re still testing them,” said Scarbourough. “It doesn’t matter to us if you do or don’t. We want to test you and we want to make sure that we take all the care that we can. So, it’s a huge help, you know, kind of bridging that gap to care for the folks that we need in the community. So it’s a big help.”
Scarbourough was nominated for New York Life Foundation’s Love Takes Action Award by local New York Life agents Lauren Isom and Kermit Griner of Griner Isom Financial Strategies.
