National Infantry Museum opening Community Christmas Market for a day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum is providing families with a one-day family fun event where you can also get some Christmas shopping done.
The Community Christmas Market at the National Infantry Museum will feature shopping, food, music, raffles and more. Kids can even have their picture taken with Santa and his real reindeer.
The event will take place at the Legacy Way museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Admission is $5, but kids 12 and under are free.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.