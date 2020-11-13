Quiet and Dry Weather Over the Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday the 13th starting off with more clouds and fog to greet us, but we aren’t totally unlucky—finally some cooler air in place this morning! The gloomy conditions will fade away by the afternoon with some dry sunshine and passing clouds and highs still in the upper 70s; however, we will no longer have to deal with the tropical humidity from Eta at least. Though mornings will be cool in the 50s over the weekend, afternoons will still run warm in the upper 70s.