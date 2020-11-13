Quiet and Dry Weather Over the Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday the 13th starting off with more clouds and fog to greet us, but we aren’t totally unlucky—finally some cooler air in place this morning! The gloomy conditions will fade away by the afternoon with some dry sunshine and passing clouds and highs still in the upper 70s; however, we will no longer have to deal with the tropical humidity from Eta at least. Though mornings will be cool in the 50s over the weekend, afternoons will still run warm in the upper 70s.
An even stronger cold front headed our way Sunday will bring an increase in cloud cover for the latter half of the weekend, but the front looks “moisture-starved,” so we expect most of us will stay dry and rain-free. Weather looks fantastic this week and much more appropriate for fall with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s with plenty of sunshine. So, enjoy this quiet and more seasonable period of weather in the forecast for us!
