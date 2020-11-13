Rotary Club of Columbus presents grant to St. Anne Community Outreach’s Feed the Hungry program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne Community Outreach was given a grant from the Rotary Club of Columbus Friday.
The outreach organization is doing its part to help beat hunger in the community. Throughout the year, St. Anne Community Outreach provides food to those in the community through its Feed the Hungry Program.
Director Katie Byers said organizers recognize the importance of taking care of our neighbors and making sure that everyone has enough to eat.
“The Feeding the Hungry Program is a wonderful grant program through The Rotary Club of Columbus. They recognize the importance of taking care of our neighbors and making sure that everyone has enough to eat. One of the things that we are looking at doing with those funds is try to open up an evening distribution,” said Byers.
“Each week, we gather and deposit money, whether it’s loose change or bills, into the cans,” said Adrian Chester with the Rotary Club of Columbus. “So, this year we were able to gift $5,000 to meaningful and deserving organizations.”
The Rotary Club of Columbus is made up of over 300 businesses and civic leaders.
