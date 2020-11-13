Smiths Station family appears on ‘Ellen’ and receives a big surprise

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station family is back in the Chattahoochee Valley after not only flying on a plane for the first time, but meeting ABC’s own Ellen DeGeneres.
“I’ll never forget, I was going to bed, it was like 9 o’clock at night,” Shawanda Terry said. "I answered the phone and they were like, hey we’re from the Ellen show and I was like what?!”
Shawanda and Jerwayne Terry are a family of nine, almost 10, in Smiths Station, Alabama. More than two years ago, Shawanda Terry said she decided to write DeGeneres after adopting her nieces and nephews.
“I was just pouring out my heart, explaining how happy we were to be able to adopt them. I thought it would just get lost in the millions of letters and emails they get anyways," she said.
Terry said her four nieces and nephews were put into emergency foster care meaning it was hard for the system to keep them together. So, she and her husband brought them home forever.
“I walked away from my job and made the decision that I was going to be here through the whole process," Terry said. "I put that aside because what’s going on with them and being able to be here to nurture them and give them that stability is way more important than my career and what I want. People see our children and they don’t know who was adopted and who was not, they don’t know that.”
Their entire family flew out to California to meet Ellen, and as usual, she had another surprise in store.
“The car was like ohhhh, but then $50,000 was like oh lord Jesus come save me. I was not ready for that," she said.
$50,000 easily the kids favorite part about the trip.
“My favorite thing about being on the Ellen show was basically everything, seeing Ellen, being on tv, going to California, seeing the car and the $50,000,” Kingston said.
“My favorite thing about the Ellen show was the money, going to California, and seeing Ellen,” Christina said.
“The experience of going to California, sitting in that chair, and being on TV,” Dillon said.
“The car, the $50,000, and being famous,” Christian said.
The family said they want to spread awareness of how the foster care community needs support. Terry said you don’t have to physically house a child, but you can provide gifts and financial contributions especially during the holiday season.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.